Pioneer League

September 2, 2019 7:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 21 12 .636
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 14 .563
Great Falls (White Sox) 17 15 .531
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 23 .281 11½
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 19 13 .594
Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 15 .531 2
Orem (Angels) 15 17 .469 4
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 20 .394

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction 13, Rocky Mountain 8

Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, cancelled

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, cancelled

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, cancelled

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, cancelled

