Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 21 13 .618 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 14 .576 1½ Great Falls (White Sox) 18 15 .545 2½ x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 24 .273 11½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 19 13 .594 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 15 .531 2 Orem (Angels) 15 17 .469 4 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 20 .394 6½

x-First Half Winner

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction 13, Rocky Mountain 8

Great Falls 4, Billings 1

Missoula 7, Idaho Falls 1

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

