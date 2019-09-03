Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

September 3, 2019 11:43 pm
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 21 13 .618
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 14 .576
Great Falls (White Sox) 18 15 .545
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 24 .273 11½
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 21 13 .618
Grand Junction (Rockies) 17 15 .531 3
Orem (Angels) 15 19 .441 6
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 20 .394

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden 12, Orem 0

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

