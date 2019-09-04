Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|19
|15
|.559
|2
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|18
|15
|.545
|2½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|10
|24
|.294
|11
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|18
|15
|.545
|2½
|Orem (Angels)
|15
|19
|.441
|6
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|13
|21
|.382
|8
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Ogden 12, Orem 0
Grand Junction 7, Rocky Mountain 5
Idaho Falls 19, Missoula 3
Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.