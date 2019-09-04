Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 21 13 .618 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 15 .559 2 Great Falls (White Sox) 18 15 .545 2½ x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 10 24 .294 11 Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 21 13 .618 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 18 15 .545 2½ Orem (Angels) 15 19 .441 6 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 21 .382 8

x-First Half Winner

Tuesday’s Games

Ogden 12, Orem 0

Grand Junction 7, Rocky Mountain 5

Idaho Falls 19, Missoula 3

Wednesday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

