The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pioneer League

September 5, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 22 13 .629
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 16 .543 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 18 16 .529
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 11 24 .314 11
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 21 14 .600
Grand Junction (Rockies) 18 16 .529
Orem (Angels) 16 19 .457 5
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 14 21 .400 7

x-First Half Winner

Thursday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

