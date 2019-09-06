Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

September 6, 2019 12:15 am
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 23 13 .639
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 19 17 .528 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 18 17 .514
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 12 24 .333 11
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 22 14 .611
Grand Junction (Rockies) 18 16 .529 3
Orem (Angels) 16 20 .444 6
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 14 21 .400

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Thursday’s Games

Ogden 3, Orem 2

Billings 5, Missoula 2

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Idaho Falls 9, Great Falls 0

Friday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

