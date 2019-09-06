Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|19
|17
|.528
|4
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|18
|17
|.514
|4½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|12
|24
|.333
|11
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|18
|16
|.529
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|16
|20
|.444
|6
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|14
|21
|.400
|7½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Ogden 3, Orem 2
Billings 5, Missoula 2
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Idaho Falls 9, Great Falls 0
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
