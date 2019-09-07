Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

September 7, 2019 12:10 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
y-Billings (Reds) 23 14 .622
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 20 17 .541 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 19 17 .528
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 12 25 .324 11
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
xy-Ogden (Dodgers) 23 14 .622
Grand Junction (Rockies) 18 17 .514 4
Orem (Angels) 16 21 .432 7
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 15 21 .417

x-First Half Winner

y-Second Half Winner

Friday’s Games

Missoula 14, Billings 3

Ogden 21, Orem 5

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, ppd.

Great Falls 4, Idaho Falls 1

Saturday’s Games

Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 7:15 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.

