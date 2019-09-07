Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Billings (Reds)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|20
|17
|.541
|3
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|19
|17
|.528
|3½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|12
|25
|.324
|11
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|xy-Ogden (Dodgers)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Orem (Angels)
|16
|21
|.432
|7
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|15
|21
|.417
|7½
___
x-First Half Winner
y-Second Half Winner
___
Missoula 14, Billings 3
Ogden 21, Orem 5
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, ppd.
Great Falls 4, Idaho Falls 1
Missoula at Billings, 8:35 p.m.
Ogden at Orem, 8:35 p.m.
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.
Great Falls at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Billings, 7:15 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.
