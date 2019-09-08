Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB y-Billings (Reds) 24 14 .632 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 20 18 .526 4 Great Falls (White Sox) 19 18 .514 4½ x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 25 .342 11 Southern Division W L Pct. GB xy-Ogden (Dodgers) 23 15 .605 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 19 17 .528 3 Orem (Angels) 17 21 .447 6 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 15 22 .405 7½

___

x-First Half Winner

y-Second Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

Billings 5, Missoula 4, 11 innings

Orem 4, Ogden 2

Grand Junction 7, Rocky Mountain 6

Idaho Falls 7, Great Falls 0

Sunday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 7:15 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

