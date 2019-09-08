Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pioneer League

September 8, 2019 7:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
y-Billings (Reds) 24 14 .632
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 20 18 .526 4
Great Falls (White Sox) 19 18 .514
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 13 25 .342 11
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
xy-Ogden (Dodgers) 23 15 .605
Grand Junction (Rockies) 19 17 .528 3
Orem (Angels) 17 21 .447 6
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 15 22 .405

___

x-First Half Winner

y-Second Half Winner

___

Sunday’s Games

Idaho Falls at Billings, 7:15 p.m.

Ogden at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.

Advertisement
Monday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US