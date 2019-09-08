Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Billings (Reds)
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|20
|18
|.526
|4
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|19
|18
|.514
|4½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|13
|25
|.342
|11
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|xy-Ogden (Dodgers)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|17
|21
|.447
|6
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|15
|22
|.405
|7½
___
x-First Half Winner
y-Second Half Winner
___
Idaho Falls at Billings, 7:15 p.m.
Ogden at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.