Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Idaho Falls 1, Billings 0
Sunday, Sept. 8: Idaho Falls 2, Billings 0
Monday, Sept. 9: Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 10: Billings at Idaho Falls 9:15 p.m.
|Ogden 0, Grand Junction 0
Sunday, Sept. 8: Ogden at Grand Junction, 8 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 9: Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 10: Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
TBD
