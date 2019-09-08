Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinal (Best-of-3) Idaho Falls 1, Billings 0

Sunday, Sept. 8: Idaho Falls 2, Billings 0

Monday, Sept. 9: Billings at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 10: Billings at Idaho Falls 9:15 p.m.

Ogden 1, Grand Junction 0

Sunday, Sept. 8: Ogden 2, Grand Junction 1

Monday, Sept. 9: Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

x-Tuesday, Sept. 10: Grand Junction at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Championship (Best-of-3)

TBD

