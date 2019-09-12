Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Idaho Falls 1, Billings 1
Sunday, Sept. 8: Idaho Falls 2, Billings 0
Monday, Sept. 9: Billings 4, Idaho Falls 3
Thursday, Sept. 12: Idaho Falls 6, Billings 4
|Ogden 2, Grand Junction 0
Sunday, Sept. 8: Ogden 2, Grand Junction 1
Monday, Sept. 9: Ogden 6, Grand Junction 5, 10 innings
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|Ogden vs. Idaho Falls
Friday, Sept. 13: Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14: Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15: Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.
