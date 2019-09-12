Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

September 12, 2019 6:17 pm
 
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Idaho Falls 1, Billings 1

Sunday, Sept. 8: Idaho Falls 2, Billings 0

Monday, Sept. 9: Billings 4, Idaho Falls 3

Thursday, Sept. 12: Idaho Falls 6, Billings 4

Ogden 2, Grand Junction 0

Sunday, Sept. 8: Ogden 2, Grand Junction 1

Monday, Sept. 9: Ogden 6, Grand Junction 5, 10 innings

Championship
(Best-of-3)
Ogden vs. Idaho Falls

Friday, Sept. 13: Ogden at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Idaho Falls at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15: Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6 p.m.

