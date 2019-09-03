Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pirates rookie Keller leaves game after being hit by liner

September 3, 2019 7:43 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pirates rookie right-hander Mitch Keller has been pulled from a game after being struck in the right wrist by a line drive.

Keller was injured in the second inning on a comebacker hit by Miami’s Garrett Cooper. Considered the Pirates’ top prospect coming into the season, Keller was making his eighth major league start Tuesday night. He is 1-3 with an 8.18 ERA.

Clay Holmes relieved Keller with the game scoreless.

