Pittsburgh 6, Miami 5

September 4, 2019 10:20 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 10 5 2 8
Rojas ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .282
I.Díaz 2b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .143
Castro 3b 5 3 4 2 0 0 .272
Cooper 1b 5 1 3 3 0 0 .276
Alfaro c 2 0 2 0 2 0 .272
Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .178
Sierra rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Dean lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195
Dugger p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Heineman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ureña p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 10 6 3 4
Frazier 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .280
Reynolds cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .332
C.Moran 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286
Bell 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .278
Osuna rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Cabrera lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .281
Tucker ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .197
Stallings c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .264
Newman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313
E.Díaz c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .254
Williams p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Reyes ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .186
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ríos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wang p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kramer ph 0 0 0 0 1 0
González pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .213
Miami 100 020 200_5 10 1
Pittsburgh 100 101 003_6 10 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Stallings in the 6th. b-doubled for Williams in the 6th. c-struck out for Conley in the 8th. d-walked for Wang in the 9th.

1-ran for Kramer in the 9th.

E_Rojas (10), Bell (12). LOB_Miami 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Castro 3 (24), Cooper (15), Alfaro (12), Reynolds (33), Reyes (3), Frazier (29). 3B_Frazier (6). HR_Castro (17), off Williams; Cooper (14), off Crick; E.Díaz (2), off Ureña. RBIs_Cooper 3 (48), Castro 2 (74), Bell (111), Frazier (42), Reyes (11), E.Díaz (25), Reynolds 2 (62).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Brinson 3, Rojas, Cooper); Pittsburgh 5 (Williams, Cabrera, Reynolds, Frazier). RISP_Miami 3 for 10; Pittsburgh 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Stallings. GIDP_Osuna, Stallings.

DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, I.Díaz, Cooper; Alfaro, Castro, Cooper).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dugger 6 7 3 2 2 2 71 4.00
Conley H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.31
Stanek H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 7.20
Ureña L,4-8 BS,1-2 0 3 3 3 1 0 15 4.93
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams 6 7 3 2 1 6 99 5.16
Crick 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 25 5.06
Ríos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Wang W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ríos 1-0. IBB_off Dugger (Bell). HBP_Dugger 2 (C.Moran,Frazier).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, John Libka.

T_2:59. A_9,043 (38,362).

