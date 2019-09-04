Pittsburgh 6, Miami 5

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 10 5 2 8 Rojas ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .282 I.Díaz 2b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .143 Castro 3b 5 3 4 2 0 0 .272 Cooper 1b 5 1 3 3 0 0 .276 Alfaro c 2 0 2 0 2 0 .272 Brinson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Sierra rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Dean lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195 Dugger p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Heineman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Stanek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ureña p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 10 6 3 4 Frazier 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .280 Reynolds cf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .332 C.Moran 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Bell 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .278 Osuna rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Cabrera lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .281 Tucker ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .197 Stallings c 1 1 0 0 1 0 .264 Newman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313 E.Díaz c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .254 Williams p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Reyes ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .186 Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ríos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wang p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kramer ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 — González pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .213

Miami 100 020 200_5 10 1 Pittsburgh 100 101 003_6 10 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Stallings in the 6th. b-doubled for Williams in the 6th. c-struck out for Conley in the 8th. d-walked for Wang in the 9th.

1-ran for Kramer in the 9th.

Advertisement

E_Rojas (10), Bell (12). LOB_Miami 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Castro 3 (24), Cooper (15), Alfaro (12), Reynolds (33), Reyes (3), Frazier (29). 3B_Frazier (6). HR_Castro (17), off Williams; Cooper (14), off Crick; E.Díaz (2), off Ureña. RBIs_Cooper 3 (48), Castro 2 (74), Bell (111), Frazier (42), Reyes (11), E.Díaz (25), Reynolds 2 (62).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Brinson 3, Rojas, Cooper); Pittsburgh 5 (Williams, Cabrera, Reynolds, Frazier). RISP_Miami 3 for 10; Pittsburgh 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Stallings. GIDP_Osuna, Stallings.

DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, I.Díaz, Cooper; Alfaro, Castro, Cooper).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dugger 6 7 3 2 2 2 71 4.00 Conley H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 6.31 Stanek H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 7.20 Ureña L,4-8 BS,1-2 0 3 3 3 1 0 15 4.93

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams 6 7 3 2 1 6 99 5.16 Crick 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 25 5.06 Ríos 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Wang W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ríos 1-0. IBB_off Dugger (Bell). HBP_Dugger 2 (C.Moran,Frazier).

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, John Libka.

T_2:59. A_9,043 (38,362).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.