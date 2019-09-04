Pittsburgh 6, Miami 5

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|10
|5
|2
|8
|
|Rojas ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|I.Díaz 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Castro 3b
|5
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Cooper 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.276
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.272
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Sierra rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Dugger p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Heineman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stanek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ureña p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|3
|4
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Reynolds cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.332
|C.Moran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Osuna rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Tucker ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Stallings c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Newman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|E.Díaz c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Williams p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Reyes ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.186
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ríos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wang p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kramer ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|González pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Miami
|100
|020
|200_5
|10
|1
|Pittsburgh
|100
|101
|003_6
|10
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Stallings in the 6th. b-doubled for Williams in the 6th. c-struck out for Conley in the 8th. d-walked for Wang in the 9th.
1-ran for Kramer in the 9th.
E_Rojas (10), Bell (12). LOB_Miami 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Castro 3 (24), Cooper (15), Alfaro (12), Reynolds (33), Reyes (3), Frazier (29). 3B_Frazier (6). HR_Castro (17), off Williams; Cooper (14), off Crick; E.Díaz (2), off Ureña. RBIs_Cooper 3 (48), Castro 2 (74), Bell (111), Frazier (42), Reyes (11), E.Díaz (25), Reynolds 2 (62).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Brinson 3, Rojas, Cooper); Pittsburgh 5 (Williams, Cabrera, Reynolds, Frazier). RISP_Miami 3 for 10; Pittsburgh 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Stallings. GIDP_Osuna, Stallings.
DP_Miami 2 (Rojas, I.Díaz, Cooper; Alfaro, Castro, Cooper).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dugger
|6
|
|7
|3
|2
|2
|2
|71
|4.00
|Conley H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|6.31
|Stanek H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7.20
|Ureña L,4-8 BS,1-2
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|15
|4.93
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|6
|
|7
|3
|2
|1
|6
|99
|5.16
|Crick
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|5.06
|Ríos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Wang W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ríos 1-0. IBB_off Dugger (Bell). HBP_Dugger 2 (C.Moran,Frazier).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, John Libka.
T_2:59. A_9,043 (38,362).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.