Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|4
|6
|
|Fowler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|g-J.Martínez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Edman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.283
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Mikolas p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.132
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|1-Arozarena pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gant p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brebbia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Muñoz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|12
|9
|6
|11
|
|Newman ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.314
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.331
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.295
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.280
|Moran 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|e-M.Cabrera ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Osuna rf-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.281
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|c-Tucker ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Liriano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Vázquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McRae p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Kramer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wang p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Reyes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Díaz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|St. Louis
|020
|000
|200_4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|62x_9
|12
|0
a-lined out for McRae in the 5th. b-doubled for Webb in the 7th. c-singled for Stallings in the 7th. d-struck out for Wang in the 7th. e-singled for Moran in the 7th. f-singled for Mayers in the 9th. g-singled for Wong in the 9th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 7th.
LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Carpenter (16), Molina (22), Newman (17), Reynolds (34). 3B_Frazier (7). HR_Edman (7), off McRae; Edman (7), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Edman 3 (26), Carpenter (38), Newman (53), Bell 2 (114), M.Cabrera (43), Osuna (32), Frazier 2 (44), Marte 2 (81).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Edman, Goldschmidt); Pittsburgh 5 (Reynolds, Stallings, Bell, Tucker). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 6 for 12.
GIDP_Ozuna, M.Cabrera, Moran.
DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Goldschmidt; Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt); Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Bell).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|4
|7
|99
|4.25
|Webb, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.02
|Gant, H, 17
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|3.16
|Miller, L, 4-5, BS, 5-8
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|13
|4.30
|Brebbia
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.26
|Mayers
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|12
|7.56
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McRae
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|91
|8.41
|Feliz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.75
|Rodríguez
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|14
|3.95
|Wang, W, 2-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Liriano, H, 11
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.52
|Vázquez, S, 25-28
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|1.74
Inherited runners-scored_Miller 2-2, Brebbia 2-2, Wang 1-0, Vázquez 2-0. IBB_off Mayers (Bell). HBP_Mikolas (Newman).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:28. A_19,090 (38,362).
