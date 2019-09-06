Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 9 4 4 6 Fowler rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 g-J.Martínez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .260 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .255 DeJong ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .246 Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Edman 3b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .283 Bader cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .205 Mikolas p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .132 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Carpenter ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .223 1-Arozarena pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Gant p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Brebbia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Muñoz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .271

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 9 12 9 6 11 Newman ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .314 Reynolds lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .331 Marte cf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .295 Bell 1b 3 1 1 2 2 2 .280 Moran 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .287 e-M.Cabrera ph-rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .278 Osuna rf-3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .272 Frazier 2b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .281 Stallings c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .263 c-Tucker ph 2 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Liriano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Vázquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McRae p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 a-Kramer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wang p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Reyes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .187 Díaz c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251

St. Louis 020 000 200_4 9 0 Pittsburgh 001 000 62x_9 12 0

a-lined out for McRae in the 5th. b-doubled for Webb in the 7th. c-singled for Stallings in the 7th. d-struck out for Wang in the 7th. e-singled for Moran in the 7th. f-singled for Mayers in the 9th. g-singled for Wong in the 9th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 7th.

LOB_St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Carpenter (16), Molina (22), Newman (17), Reynolds (34). 3B_Frazier (7). HR_Edman (7), off McRae; Edman (7), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Edman 3 (26), Carpenter (38), Newman (53), Bell 2 (114), M.Cabrera (43), Osuna (32), Frazier 2 (44), Marte 2 (81).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Edman, Goldschmidt); Pittsburgh 5 (Reynolds, Stallings, Bell, Tucker). RISP_St. Louis 0 for 4; Pittsburgh 6 for 12.

GIDP_Ozuna, M.Cabrera, Moran.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Goldschmidt; Wong, DeJong, Goldschmidt); Pittsburgh 1 (Moran, Bell).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mikolas 5 3 1 1 4 7 99 4.25 Webb, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.02 Gant, H, 17 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 10 3.16 Miller, L, 4-5, BS, 5-8 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 13 4.30 Brebbia 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.26 Mayers 1 3 2 2 1 1 12 7.56

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McRae 5 3 2 2 2 1 91 8.41 Feliz 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.75 Rodríguez 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 14 3.95 Wang, W, 2-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Liriano, H, 11 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 15 3.52 Vázquez, S, 25-28 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 25 1.74

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 2-2, Brebbia 2-2, Wang 1-0, Vázquez 2-0. IBB_off Mayers (Bell). HBP_Mikolas (Newman).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:28. A_19,090 (38,362).

