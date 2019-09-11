Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Player’s agent arrested in money laundering soccer probe

September 11, 2019 4:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — Police have arrested two people, including a player’s agent, as part of an international money laundering and corruption investigation in soccer.

Brussels prosecutors said that several raids took place in Monaco, Belgium and London on Tuesday and Wednesday. Belgian police cooperated with their Monaco and British counterparts, leading to the arrest of the agent in Monaco.

Prosecutors said his assistant was arrested in the Liege area, in Belgium’s Wallonia region.

Brussels federal prosecutor’s office did not give details of the seven raids but said they are linked to a first wave of searches in April when Belgian police probed the offices of Anderlecht football club and the Belgian football association.

Advertisement

This case is not related to the massive corruption scandal that engulfed Belgian soccer last year when authorities carried out 57 police raids in the country and around Europe in a probe into financial fraud and match-fixing.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|13 Arctic Day 2019
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate