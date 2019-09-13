Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pogba joins Man United's long injury list for Leicester game

September 13, 2019
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Injury-hit Manchester United could be without seven first-team players against Leicester on Saturday, with Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial the latest ruled out by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, and Eric Bailly remain sidelined, while Martial continues to be laid low with a thigh issue and Pogba has yet to recover from an ankle injury.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard are doubts after withdrawing from the England squad for European Championship qualifiers with a back complaint and illness respectively.

Solskjaer says “the treatment room’s been busy and still is. So, we don’t really know who is going to be available.”

United opened the season with a win against Chelsea but failed to win the next three matches before the international break. Leicester enjoyed a stronger start with two wins and two losses.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

