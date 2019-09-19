Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Police: 2 stole life-sized cutout of QB Mahomes, crashed car

September 19, 2019 2:16 pm
 
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Two suspects are being penalized after they allegedly stole a life-sized cutout of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, then crashed their getaway car.

Lawrence police spokesman Patrick Compton says a man and woman grabbed the cutout at a McDonald’s restaurant Monday, ran out the door, then jumped into a car and sped away.

Officers investigating a nearby two-car accident saw the cutout in one of the vehicles. Compton said the vehicle also matched the description of the car that drove away from the McDonald’s.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the two were issued notices to appear for theft and were cited in the accident. One person was treated for minor injuries.

The cutout of the popular Chiefs quarterback wasn’t damaged and is back on display at the McDonald’s.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

