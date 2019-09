Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

By The Associated Press

Sporting Kansas City 0 1 — 1 Portland 0 2 — 2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Feilhaber, 2 (Salloi), 65th minute; 2, Portland, Ebobisse, 9, 83rd; 3, Portland, Fernandez, 11 (Valeri), 90th+5.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Eric Dick; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic.

Yellow Cards_Polo, Portland, 40th; Fernandes, Sporting Kansas City, 45th; Zusi, Sporting Kansas City, 58th; Ebobisse, Portland, 86th.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Cory Richardson, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Tim Ford.

A_25,218.

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Luis Martins, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber (Jimmy Medranda, 69th), Ilie Sanchez, Graham Smith; Gerso Fernandes (Felipe Hernandez, 85th), Erik Hurtado, Daniel Salloi.

Portland_Steve Clark; Claude Dielna, Jorge Moreira, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana; Diego Chara, Diego Valeri, Eryk Williamson; Dairon Asprilla (Brian Fernandez, 70th), Jeremy Ebobisse (Tomas Conechny, 90th+8), Andy Polo (Marvin Loria, 78th).

