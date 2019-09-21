Listen Live Sports

Portland State defeats NAIA’s Eastern Oregon 59-9

September 21, 2019 8:17 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Davis Alexander threw for a career-high five touchdowns as Portland State closed out its nonconference schedule by thumping NAIA’s Eastern Oregon 59-9 on Saturday afternoon.

Alexander was 25-of-34 passing for 366 yards for the Vikings (2-2) who open Big Sky Conference play against Idaho State next week.

Emmanuel Daigbe hauled in three passes for 109 yards, the longest being a 57-yard scoring strike that gave Portland State a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Alexander also had TD tosses to Davis Koetter and another one to Daigbe in the second quarter as the Vikings took a 31-0 lead into the break.

The Vikings continued to throw scoring tosses after Alexander sat down, finishing with seven touchdown passes. Nathan West threw to Malik Thirdgill for a touchdown and Jalen Chatman hit Marshaun Tucker from the 16 for the final score.

Portland State finished with 397 yards passing and 260 on the ground while limiting the Mountaineers to 80 and 53 respectively.

Kai Quinn threw for one touchdown for Eastern Oregon.

