Predators-Lightning Sum

|Nashville
|1
|0
|0—1
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|3—3
First Period_1, Nashville, Jarnkrok 1 (Bonino, Turris), 15:32 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Volkov 1 (Yan, Verhaeghe), 9:30 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 1 (Palat, Johnson), 19:21. 4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 2 (Palat), 19:44.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-14-6_32. Tampa Bay 8-13-11_32.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 1 of 2.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 0-0-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Tampa Bay, McElhinney 0-0-0 (32-31).
A_13,456 (19,092). T_2:19.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brian Murphy.
