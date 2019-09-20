Listen Live Sports

Predators-Lightning Sums

September 20, 2019 9:54 pm
 
Nashville 1 0 0—1
Tampa Bay 0 0 3—3

First Period_1, Nashville, Jarnkrok 1 (Bonino, Turris), 15:32 (pp). Penalties_Rutta, TB, (interference), 8:03; Katchouk, TB, (tripping), 14:58; Paquette, TB, (tripping), 15:42.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Santini, NSH, (roughing), 12:06; Katchouk, TB, (roughing), 12:06; Carr, NSH, (high sticking), 17:37.

Third Period_2, Tampa Bay, Volkov 1 (Yan, Verhaeghe), 9:30 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 1 (Palat, Johnson), 19:21. 4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 2 (Palat), 19:44. Penalties_Grimaldi, NSH, (high sticking), 7:34.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 12-14-6_32. Tampa Bay 8-13-11_32.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 1 of 2.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 0-0-0 (32 shots-29 saves). Tampa Bay, McElhinney 0-0-0 (32-31).

A_13,456 (19,092). T_2:19.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brian Murphy.

