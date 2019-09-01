Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -110 at WASHINGTON +100 at CINCINNATI -152 Philadelphia +142 at ST. LOUIS -173 San Francisco +161 at ARIZONA -130 San Diego +120 at LA DODGERS -300 Colorado +270 American League at NEW YORK -190 Texas +175 Minnesota -200 at DETROIT +180 at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF at CLEVELAND -237 Chicago +217 Interleague at ATLANTA OFF Toronto OFF at CHICAGO CUBS -275 Seattle +245 Houston -170 at MILWAUKEE +158 College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Notre Dame 20 18 (54½) at LOUISVILLE Friday Wake Forest 19½ 19½ (OFF) at RICE at BOISE ST 11½ 12 (OFF) Marshall Saturday at PITTSBURGH 3½ 7 (OFF) Ohio at VIRGINIA TECH 26½ 27 (OFF) Old Dominion UAB 12 9 (OFF) at AKRON at MICHIGAN 23½ 22½ (OFF) Army at PURDUE 9 7½ (OFF) Vanderbilt at IOWA 22 20 (OFF) Rutgers Syracuse 4 3½ (OFF) at MARYLAND at MISSOURI 10½ 11½ (OFF) West Virginia at OHIO STATE 17 16½ (OFF) Cincinnati at KANSAS ST -24 23½ (OFF) Bowling Green at UTAH 18½ 21½ (OFF) N Illinois at GEORGIA TECH 7 5 (OFF) South Florida Tulsa 5 6 (OFF) at SAN JOSE ST Nebraska 7½ 6 (OFF) at COLORADO at CLEMSON 20 17 (OFF) Texas A&M at WISCONSIN 33 33 (OFF) Cent. Michigan at APPALACHIAN ST 20½ 21 (OFF) Charlotte at MISSISSIPPI ST 18 17 (OFF) Southern Miss Illinois 18 20 (OFF) at UCONN Arkansas St 2½ 2 (OFF) at UNLV at BAYLOR 28 28½ (OFF) UTSA at ALABAMA 56½ 55½ (OFF) New Mexico St at UCLA 7½ 6 (OFF) San Diego St at FLORIDA ST 20 21 (OFF) Louisiana-Monroe Wyoming 8½ 7 (OFF) at TEXAS STATE at SMU 3 3½ (OFF) North Texas at TENNESSEE 2 4 (OFF) BYU UCF 8 9 (OFF) at FAU at FIU 11½ 10½ (OFF) W Kentucky at KANSAS 10½ 10 (OFF) Coastal Carolina at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 11 11½ (OFF) Liberty at MICHIGAN ST 17½ 17½ (OFF) W. Michigan LSU 3 4 (OFF) at TEXAS at AUBURN 20½ 20½ (OFF) Tulane at MISSISSIPPI 7½ 7 (OFF) Arkansas at OREGON 20½ 21½ (OFF) Nevada at PENN ST 21 24½ (OFF) Buffalo at KENTUCKY 15 14½ (OFF) E. Michigan at TEXAS TECH 33 34½ (OFF) UTEP Miami 6 6 (OFF) at NORTH CAROLINA at SOUTHERN CAL OFF OFF (OFF) Stanford

at WASHINGTON 11 12½ (OFF) California Minnesota 1½ 3½ (OFF) at FRESNO ST at HAWAII 6 4 (OFF) Oregon St NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CHICAGO 3½ 3 (46½) Green Bay Sunday at MINNESOTA 5 3½ (47) Atlanta at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 9 (46) Washington at NY JETS 3 3 (40) Buffalo Baltimore 3 6½ (37½) at MIAMI at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (49½) San Francisco Kansas City 5 4 (52½) at JACKSONVILLE at CLEVELAND 3½ 5½ (45½) Tennessee LA Rams 3 3 (50½) at CAROLINA Detroit 1 2½ (47½) at ARIZONA at SEATTLE 7 9½ (44) Cincinnati at LA CHARGERS 3 6½ (44½) Indianapolis at DALLAS 6 7 (45½) NY Giants at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 5½ (51) Pittsburgh Monday 9/9 at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (53) Houston at OAKLAND 3 PK (43) Denver

