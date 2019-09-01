Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

September 1, 2019 5:27 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -110 at WASHINGTON +100
at CINCINNATI -152 Philadelphia +142
at ST. LOUIS -173 San Francisco +161
at ARIZONA -130 San Diego +120
at LA DODGERS -300 Colorado +270
American League
at NEW YORK -190 Texas +175
Minnesota -200 at DETROIT +180
at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF
at CLEVELAND -237 Chicago +217
Interleague
at ATLANTA OFF Toronto OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -275 Seattle +245
Houston -170 at MILWAUKEE +158
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Notre Dame 20 18 (54½) at LOUISVILLE
Friday
Wake Forest 19½ 19½ (OFF) at RICE
at BOISE ST 11½ 12 (OFF) Marshall
Saturday
at PITTSBURGH 7 (OFF) Ohio
at VIRGINIA TECH 26½ 27 (OFF) Old Dominion
UAB 12 9 (OFF) at AKRON
at MICHIGAN 23½ 22½ (OFF) Army
at PURDUE 9 (OFF) Vanderbilt
at IOWA 22 20 (OFF) Rutgers
Syracuse 4 (OFF) at MARYLAND
at MISSOURI 10½ 11½ (OFF) West Virginia
at OHIO STATE 17 16½ (OFF) Cincinnati
at KANSAS ST -24 23½ (OFF) Bowling Green
at UTAH 18½ 21½ (OFF) N Illinois
at GEORGIA TECH 7 5 (OFF) South Florida
Tulsa 5 6 (OFF) at SAN JOSE ST
Nebraska 6 (OFF) at COLORADO
at CLEMSON 20 17 (OFF) Texas A&M
at WISCONSIN 33 33 (OFF) Cent. Michigan
at APPALACHIAN ST 20½ 21 (OFF) Charlotte
at MISSISSIPPI ST 18 17 (OFF) Southern Miss
Illinois 18 20 (OFF) at UCONN
Arkansas St 2 (OFF) at UNLV
at BAYLOR 28 28½ (OFF) UTSA
at ALABAMA 56½ 55½ (OFF) New Mexico St
at UCLA 6 (OFF) San Diego St
at FLORIDA ST 20 21 (OFF) Louisiana-Monroe
Wyoming 7 (OFF) at TEXAS STATE
at SMU 3 (OFF) North Texas
at TENNESSEE 2 4 (OFF) BYU
UCF 8 9 (OFF) at FAU
at FIU 11½ 10½ (OFF) W Kentucky
at KANSAS 10½ 10 (OFF) Coastal Carolina
at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 11 11½ (OFF) Liberty
at MICHIGAN ST 17½ 17½ (OFF) W. Michigan
LSU 3 4 (OFF) at TEXAS
at AUBURN 20½ 20½ (OFF) Tulane
at MISSISSIPPI 7 (OFF) Arkansas
at OREGON 20½ 21½ (OFF) Nevada
at PENN ST 21 24½ (OFF) Buffalo
at KENTUCKY 15 14½ (OFF) E. Michigan
at TEXAS TECH 33 34½ (OFF) UTEP
Miami 6 6 (OFF) at NORTH CAROLINA
at SOUTHERN CAL OFF OFF (OFF) Stanford
at WASHINGTON 11 12½ (OFF) California
Minnesota (OFF) at FRESNO ST
at HAWAII 6 4 (OFF) Oregon St
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CHICAGO 3 (46½) Green Bay
Sunday
at MINNESOTA 5 (47) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA 9 (46) Washington
at NY JETS 3 3 (40) Buffalo
Baltimore 3 (37½) at MIAMI
at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (49½) San Francisco
Kansas City 5 4 (52½) at JACKSONVILLE
at CLEVELAND (45½) Tennessee
LA Rams 3 3 (50½) at CAROLINA
Detroit 1 (47½) at ARIZONA
at SEATTLE 7 (44) Cincinnati
at LA CHARGERS 3 (44½) Indianapolis
at DALLAS 6 7 (45½) NY Giants
at NEW ENGLAND (51) Pittsburgh
Monday 9/9
at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (53) Houston
at OAKLAND 3 PK (43) Denver

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations