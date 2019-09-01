|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-110
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+100
|at CINCINNATI
|-152
|Philadelphia
|+142
|at ST. LOUIS
|-173
|San
|Francisco
|+161
|at ARIZONA
|-130
|San
|Diego
|+120
|at LA DODGERS
|-300
|Colorado
|+270
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-190
|Texas
|+175
|Minnesota
|-200
|at
|DETROIT
|+180
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-237
|Chicago
|+217
|Interleague
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-275
|Seattle
|+245
|Houston
|-170
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+158
|College Football
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Notre Dame
|20
|18
|(54½)
|at
|LOUISVILLE
|Friday
|Wake Forest
|19½
|19½
|(OFF)
|at
|RICE
|at BOISE ST
|11½
|12
|(OFF)
|Marshall
|Saturday
|at PITTSBURGH
|3½
|7
|(OFF)
|Ohio
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|26½
|27
|(OFF)
|Old
|Dominion
|UAB
|12
|9
|(OFF)
|at
|AKRON
|at MICHIGAN
|23½
|22½
|(OFF)
|Army
|at PURDUE
|9
|7½
|(OFF)
|Vanderbilt
|at IOWA
|22
|20
|(OFF)
|Rutgers
|Syracuse
|4
|3½
|(OFF)
|at
|MARYLAND
|at MISSOURI
|10½
|11½
|(OFF)
|West
|Virginia
|at OHIO STATE
|17
|16½
|(OFF)
|Cincinnati
|at KANSAS ST
|-24
|23½
|(OFF)
|Bowling
|Green
|at UTAH
|18½
|21½
|(OFF)
|N
|Illinois
|at GEORGIA TECH
|7
|5
|(OFF)
|South
|Florida
|Tulsa
|5
|6
|(OFF)
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|ST
|Nebraska
|7½
|6
|(OFF)
|at
|COLORADO
|at CLEMSON
|20
|17
|(OFF)
|Texas
|A&M
|at WISCONSIN
|33
|33
|(OFF)
|Cent.
|Michigan
|at APPALACHIAN ST
|20½
|21
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at MISSISSIPPI ST
|18
|17
|(OFF)
|Southern
|Miss
|Illinois
|18
|20
|(OFF)
|at
|UCONN
|Arkansas St
|2½
|2
|(OFF)
|at
|UNLV
|at BAYLOR
|28
|28½
|(OFF)
|UTSA
|at ALABAMA
|56½
|55½
|(OFF)
|New
|Mexico
|St
|at UCLA
|7½
|6
|(OFF)
|San
|Diego
|St
|at FLORIDA ST
|20
|21
|(OFF)
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Wyoming
|8½
|7
|(OFF)
|at
|TEXAS
|STATE
|at SMU
|3
|3½
|(OFF)
|North
|Texas
|at TENNESSEE
|2
|4
|(OFF)
|BYU
|UCF
|8
|9
|(OFF)
|at
|FAU
|at FIU
|11½
|10½
|(OFF)
|W
|Kentucky
|at KANSAS
|10½
|10
|(OFF)
|Coastal
|Carolina
|at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
|11
|11½
|(OFF)
|Liberty
|at MICHIGAN ST
|17½
|17½
|(OFF)
|W.
|Michigan
|LSU
|3
|4
|(OFF)
|at
|TEXAS
|at AUBURN
|20½
|20½
|(OFF)
|Tulane
|at MISSISSIPPI
|7½
|7
|(OFF)
|Arkansas
|at OREGON
|20½
|21½
|(OFF)
|Nevada
|at PENN ST
|21
|24½
|(OFF)
|Buffalo
|at KENTUCKY
|15
|14½
|(OFF)
|E.
|Michigan
|at TEXAS TECH
|33
|34½
|(OFF)
|UTEP
|Miami
|6
|6
|(OFF)
|at
|NORTH
|CAROLINA
|at SOUTHERN CAL
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Stanford
|at WASHINGTON
|11
|12½
|(OFF)
|California
|Minnesota
|1½
|3½
|(OFF)
|at
|FRESNO
|ST
|at HAWAII
|6
|4
|(OFF)
|Oregon
|St
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHICAGO
|3½
|3
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|Sunday
|at MINNESOTA
|5
|3½
|(47)
|Atlanta
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7½
|9
|(46)
|Washington
|at NY JETS
|3
|3
|(40)
|Buffalo
|Baltimore
|3
|6½
|(37½)
|at
|MIAMI
|at TAMPA BAY
|2
|1
|(49½)
|San
|Francisco
|Kansas City
|5
|4
|(52½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at CLEVELAND
|3½
|5½
|(45½)
|Tennessee
|LA Rams
|3
|3
|(50½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Detroit
|1
|2½
|(47½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at SEATTLE
|7
|9½
|(44)
|Cincinnati
|at LA CHARGERS
|3
|6½
|(44½)
|Indianapolis
|at DALLAS
|6
|7
|(45½)
|NY
|Giants
|at NEW ENGLAND
|7½
|5½
|(51)
|Pittsburgh
|Monday 9/9
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7
|7
|(53)
|Houston
|at OAKLAND
|3
|PK
|(43)
|Denver

