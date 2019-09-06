Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Pregame.com Line

September 6, 2019 5:28 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -150 Arizona +140
St. Louis -130 at PITTSBURGH +120
Chicago -124 at MILWAUKEE +114
at NEW YORK -150 Philadelphia +140
at ATLANTA -140 Washington +130
at SAN DIEGO -163 Colorado +153
at LA DODGERS -239 San Francisco +219
American League
at BOSTON OFF New York OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF
at BALTIMORE OFF Texas OFF
at MINNESOTA -157 Cleveland +147
LA Angels -145 at CHICAGO +135
at HOUSTON -385 Seattle +355
at OAKLAND -290 Detroit +260
Interleague
at MIAMI -115 Kansas City +105
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PITTSBURGH 4 (54) Ohio
at VIRGINIA TECH 26½ 28½ (56) Old Dominion
UAB 12 (45½) at AKRON
at MICHIGAN 23½ 22 (48) Army
at PURDUE 9 7 (55½) Vanderbilt
at IOWA 22 19 (49) Rutgers
at MARYLAND +4 (57½) Syracuse
at MISSOURI 10½ 13½ (62½) West Virginia
at OHIO STATE 17 15½ (52½) Cincinnati
at KANSAS STATE -24 -24½ (58) Bowling Green
at UTAH 18½ 21½ (44) N Illinois
at GEORGIA TECH 7 (61) South Florida
Tulsa 5 (52½) at SAN JOSE ST
Nebraska (64½) at COLORADO
at CLEMSON 20 17 (63½) Texas A&M
at WISCONSIN 33 35 (53) Cent. Michigan
at APPALACHIAN ST 20½ 22½ (54) Charlotte
at MISSISSIPPI ST 18 16½ (51½) Southern Miss
Illinois 18 21 (59½) at UCONN
at UNLV +2½ PK (63½) Arkansas St
at BAYLOR 28 25½ (57½) UTSA
at ALABAMA 56½ 55½ (65) New Mexico St
at UCLA 9 (44½) San Diego St
at FLORIDA ST 20 21½ (65) Louisiana-Monroe
Wyoming 7 (47½) at TEXAS STATE
at SMU 3 (72½) North Texas
at TENNESSEE 2 (53) BYU
UCF 8 10½ (67) at FAU
at FIU 11½ (56) W Kentucky
at KANSAS 10½ (52½) Coastal Carolina
at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 11 13½ (65½) Liberty
at MICHIGAN ST 17½ 16 (46½) W. Michigan
LSU 3 (57½) at TEXAS
at AUBURN 20½ 17 (51½) Tulane
at MISSISSIPPI (50½) Arkansas
at OREGON 20½ 23½ (61½) Nevada
at PENN ST 21 30½ (56) Buffalo
at KENTUCKY 15 15 (53½) E. Michigan
at TEXAS TECH 33 34½ (65) UTEP
Miami 6 5 (46½) at NORTH CAROLINA
at SOUTHERN CAL 3 (43½) Stanford
at WASHINGTON 11 13½ (43) California
Minnesota 3 (46) at FRESNO ST
at HAWAII 6 (77) Oregon St
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MINNESOTA 5 4 (47) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA 10 (44½) Washington
at NY JETS 3 (40½) Buffalo
Baltimore 3 (39½) at MIAMI
at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (50½) San Francisco
Kansas City 5 (51½) at JACKSONVILLE
at CLEVELAND (45) Tennessee
LA Rams 3 1 (50) at CAROLINA
Detroit 1 (46) at ARIZONA
at SEATTLE 7 (44½) Cincinnati
at LA CHARGERS 3 (44½) Indianapolis
at DALLAS 6 (45½) NY Giants
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (49) Pittsburgh
Monday
at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (52½) Houston
Denver +3 1 (43) at OAKLAND

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Sports News

