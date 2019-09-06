|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-150
|Arizona
|+140
|St. Louis
|-130
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+120
|Chicago
|-124
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+114
|at NEW YORK
|-150
|Philadelphia
|+140
|at ATLANTA
|-140
|Washington
|+130
|at SAN DIEGO
|-163
|Colorado
|+153
|at LA DODGERS
|-239
|San
|Francisco
|+219
|American League
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-157
|Cleveland
|+147
|LA Angels
|-145
|at
|CHICAGO
|+135
|at HOUSTON
|-385
|Seattle
|+355
|at OAKLAND
|-290
|Detroit
|+260
|Interleague
|at MIAMI
|-115
|Kansas
|City
|+105
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PITTSBURGH
|3½
|4
|(54)
|Ohio
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|26½
|28½
|(56)
|Old
|Dominion
|UAB
|12
|9½
|(45½)
|at
|AKRON
|at MICHIGAN
|23½
|22
|(48)
|Army
|at PURDUE
|9
|7
|(55½)
|Vanderbilt
|at IOWA
|22
|19
|(49)
|Rutgers
|at MARYLAND
|+4
|1½
|(57½)
|Syracuse
|at MISSOURI
|10½
|13½
|(62½)
|West
|Virginia
|at OHIO STATE
|17
|15½
|(52½)
|Cincinnati
|at KANSAS STATE
|-24
|-24½
|(58)
|Bowling
|Green
|at UTAH
|18½
|21½
|(44)
|N
|Illinois
|at GEORGIA TECH
|7
|6½
|(61)
|South
|Florida
|Tulsa
|5
|6½
|(52½)
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|ST
|Nebraska
|7½
|4½
|(64½)
|at
|COLORADO
|at CLEMSON
|20
|17
|(63½)
|Texas
|A&M
|at WISCONSIN
|33
|35
|(53)
|Cent.
|Michigan
|at APPALACHIAN ST
|20½
|22½
|(54)
|Charlotte
|at MISSISSIPPI ST
|18
|16½
|(51½)
|Southern
|Miss
|Illinois
|18
|21
|(59½)
|at
|UCONN
|at UNLV
|+2½
|PK
|(63½)
|Arkansas
|St
|at BAYLOR
|28
|25½
|(57½)
|UTSA
|at ALABAMA
|56½
|55½
|(65)
|New
|Mexico
|St
|at UCLA
|7½
|9
|(44½)
|San
|Diego
|St
|at FLORIDA ST
|20
|21½
|(65)
|Louisiana-Monroe
|Wyoming
|8½
|7
|(47½)
|at
|TEXAS
|STATE
|at SMU
|3
|3½
|(72½)
|North
|Texas
|at TENNESSEE
|2
|3½
|(53)
|BYU
|UCF
|8
|10½
|(67)
|at
|FAU
|at FIU
|11½
|7½
|(56)
|W
|Kentucky
|at KANSAS
|10½
|7½
|(52½)
|Coastal
|Carolina
|at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
|11
|13½
|(65½)
|Liberty
|at MICHIGAN ST
|17½
|16
|(46½)
|W.
|Michigan
|LSU
|3
|6½
|(57½)
|at
|TEXAS
|at AUBURN
|20½
|17
|(51½)
|Tulane
|at MISSISSIPPI
|7½
|6½
|(50½)
|Arkansas
|at OREGON
|20½
|23½
|(61½)
|Nevada
|at PENN ST
|21
|30½
|(56)
|Buffalo
|at KENTUCKY
|15
|15
|(53½)
|E.
|Michigan
|at TEXAS TECH
|33
|34½
|(65)
|UTEP
|Miami
|6
|5
|(46½)
|at
|NORTH
|CAROLINA
|at SOUTHERN CAL
|3½
|3
|(43½)
|Stanford
|at WASHINGTON
|11
|13½
|(43)
|California
|Minnesota
|1½
|3
|(46)
|at
|FRESNO
|ST
|at HAWAII
|6
|6½
|(77)
|Oregon
|St
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MINNESOTA
|5
|4
|(47)
|Atlanta
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7½
|10
|(44½)
|Washington
|at NY JETS
|3
|2½
|(40½)
|Buffalo
|Baltimore
|3
|6½
|(39½)
|at
|MIAMI
|at TAMPA BAY
|2
|1
|(50½)
|San
|Francisco
|Kansas City
|5
|3½
|(51½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at CLEVELAND
|3½
|5½
|(45)
|Tennessee
|LA Rams
|3
|1
|(50)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Detroit
|1
|2½
|(46)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at SEATTLE
|7
|9½
|(44½)
|Cincinnati
|at LA CHARGERS
|3
|6½
|(44½)
|Indianapolis
|at DALLAS
|6
|7½
|(45½)
|NY
|Giants
|at NEW ENGLAND
|7½
|6
|(49)
|Pittsburgh
|Monday
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7
|7
|(52½)
|Houston
|Denver
|+3
|1
|(43)
|at
|OAKLAND
