|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-122
|Arizona
|+112
|at NEW YORK
|-163
|Philadelphia
|+153
|Washington
|-122
|at
|ATLANTA
|+112
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|St.
|Louis
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-105
|Chicago
|-105
|at LA DODGERS
|-230
|San
|Francisco
|+210
|at SAN DIEGO
|-160
|Colorado
|+150
|American League
|Texas
|-138
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+128
|at TAMPA BAY
|-200
|Toronto
|+180
|LA Angels
|-121
|at
|CHICAGO
|+111
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-430
|Seattle
|+400
|at OAKLAND
|-265
|Detroit
|+235
|New York
|-115
|at
|BOSTON
|+105
|Interleague
|at MIAMI
|-107
|Kansas
|City
|-103
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MINNESOTA
|5
|3½
|(47)
|Atlanta
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7½
|10½
|(44½)
|Washington
|at NY JETS
|3
|2½
|(40½)
|Buffalo
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|(40)
|at
|MIAMI
|at TAMPA BAY
|2
|1
|(50½)
|San
|Francisco
|Kansas City
|5
|3½
|(51)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at CLEVELAND
|3½
|5½
|(45)
|Tennessee
|LA Rams
|3
|1
|(50)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Detroit
|1
|2½
|(46)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at SEATTLE
|7
|9½
|(44½)
|Cincinnati
|at LA CHARGERS
|3
|6½
|(44½)
|Indianapolis
|at DALLAS
|6
|7
|(45½)
|NY
|Giants
|at NEW ENGLAND
|7½
|5½
|(49)
|Pittsburgh
|Monday
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7
|7
|(52½)
|Houston
|Denver
|+3
|2
|(42½)
|at
|OAKLAND
