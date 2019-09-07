Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

September 7, 2019 6:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -122 Arizona +112
at NEW YORK -163 Philadelphia +153
Washington -122 at ATLANTA +112
at PITTSBURGH OFF St. Louis OFF
at MILWAUKEE -105 Chicago -105
at LA DODGERS -230 San Francisco +210
at SAN DIEGO -160 Colorado +150
American League
Texas -138 at BALTIMORE +128
at TAMPA BAY -200 Toronto +180
LA Angels -121 at CHICAGO +111
at MINNESOTA OFF Cleveland OFF
at HOUSTON -430 Seattle +400
at OAKLAND -265 Detroit +235
New York -115 at BOSTON +105
Interleague
at MIAMI -107 Kansas City -103
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MINNESOTA 5 (47) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA 10½ (44½) Washington
at NY JETS 3 (40½) Buffalo
Baltimore 3 7 (40) at MIAMI
at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (50½) San Francisco
Kansas City 5 (51) at JACKSONVILLE
at CLEVELAND (45) Tennessee
LA Rams 3 1 (50) at CAROLINA
Detroit 1 (46) at ARIZONA
at SEATTLE 7 (44½) Cincinnati
at LA CHARGERS 3 (44½) Indianapolis
at DALLAS 6 7 (45½) NY Giants
at NEW ENGLAND (49) Pittsburgh
Monday
at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (52½) Houston
Denver +3 2 (42½) at OAKLAND

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US