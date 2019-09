By The Associated Press

Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -130 at MIAMI +120 at NEW YORK -134 Arizona +124 St. Louis -154 at COLORADO +144 Chicago -133 at SAN DIEGO +123 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Pittsburgh OFF Atlanta -125 at PHILADELPHIA +115 American League New York -260 at DETROIT +230 at CHICAGO -174 Kansas City +162 Boston -133 at TORONTO +123 Tampa Bay -150 at TEXAS +140 at HOUSTON -255 Oakland +225 Interleague LA Dodgers -215 at BALTIMORE +195 Washington -114 at MINNESOTA +104 at SEATTLE OFF Cincinnati OFF College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WAKE FOREST 3½ 3 (66½) North Carolina at BOSTON COLLEGE 17 21 (51) Kansas Washington St 7 9 (73½) Houston Saturday Ohio State 13½ 16½ (61) at INDIANA at MISSISSIPPI ST 6 8 (52) Kansas St NC State 6 6½ (45½) at WEST VIRGINIA Maryland 4 7 (66½) at TEMPLE at CINCINNATI 17 17 (49) Miami (Ohio) at PENN ST 16½ 17½ (52½) Pittsburgh at ILLINOIS 7 7½ (55) E. Michigan at GEORGIA 31½ 32 (58) Arkansas St at COLORADO 5½ 4½ (58½) Air Force San Diego St 15 15½ (50) at NEW MEXICO ST FAU 3 2½ (64½) at BALL ST at NOTRE DAME 34½ 34½ (63) New Mexico at CENT. MICHIGAN 4 3 (46½) Akron at UCF 6 7½ (61½) Stanford Alabama 24 25½ (61) at SOUTH CAROLINA at NAVY 7 7 (53½) East Carolina Army 16½ 17 (45) at UTSA SOUTHERN CAL 2 3½ (56) at BYU at MINNESOTA 16½ 15½ (47) Georgia Southern at NORTHWESTERN 16½ 18½ (53½) UNLV Oklahoma St 12½ 14 (65) at TULSA Memphis 18½ 18½ (57½) at SOUTH ALABAMA Iowa +3 2½ (44½) at IOWA ST at ARKANSAS 12½ 10 (64) Colorado St Louisville 7½ 10 (51½) W Kentucky at MICHIGAN ST 10½ 14 (42½) Arizona St at CALIFORNIA 11 14 (50½) North Texas Louisiana Tech 10 10½ (58½) at BOWLING GREEN Buffalo 4½ 6 (55½) at LIBERTY at TROY 4 2½ (49) Southern Miss at CHARLOTTE 17½ 20 (66½) UMass at MARSHALL 4½ 5½ (49) Ohio at AUBURN 34 35½ (52½) Kent St Florida 10 8 (50) at KENTUCKY at W MICHIGAN 13½ 9 (69½) Georgia St at SMU 17 17½ (62) Texas State Duke 6 6½ (50½) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at WASHINGTON 21½ 21½ (59) Hawaii TCU +2½ 2½ (51) at PURDUE Clemson 23½ 28 (62½) at SYRACUSE at VIRGINIA 6½ 7½ (58) Florida St Oklahoma 17½ 22½ (73½) at UCLA at NEBRASKA 15 14 (54½) N Illinois Texas 28½ 32 (56½) Rice Texas Tech 2 2 (77) at ARIZONA NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CAROLINA 5½ 7 (49) Tampa Bay Sunday at TENNESSEE 4 3 (44½) Indianapolis LA Chargers 3½ 2½ (47½) at DETROIT Buffalo 2 1½ (43½) at NY GIANTS at BALTIMORE 12 13 (47) Arizona New England 14 19 (47½) at MIAMI Dallas 3½ 4½ (46½) at WASHINGTON at HOUSTON 7½ 8½ (43) Jacksonville at PITTSBURGH 3½ 4 (46) Seattle at CINCINNATI PK 2 (45) San Francisco at GREEN BAY 3 3 (44) Minnesota Kansas City 7½ 7½ (53) at OAKLAND at LA RAMS 3 2½ (52) New Orleans Chicago 1 2½ (40½) at DENVER Philadelphia 2 1 (51) at ATLANTA Monday Cleveland PK 2½ (45½) at NY JETS

