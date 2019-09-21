Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -111 at CINCINNATI +101 Washington -200 at MIAMI +180 at ATLANTA -210 San Francisco +190 at MILWAUKEE -253 Pittsburgh +223 at CHICAGO -139 St. Louis +129 at LA DODGERS -355 Colorado +325 at SAN DIEGO -108 Arizona -102 American League at NEW YORK -305 Toronto +275 at BALTIMORE -114 Seattle +104 at DETROIT -108 Chicago -102 at TAMPA BAY -169 Boston +159 at MINNESOTA -215 Kansas City +195 at HOUSTON OFF LA Angels OFF at OAKLAND -178 Texas +166 Interleague at CLEVELAND -149 Philadelphia +139 NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 8 7 (43) Denver at PHILADELPHIA 8 5 (45½) Detroit at KANSAS CITY 6½ 5½ (52) Baltimore at BUFFALO 6½ 6 (44) Cincinnati at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 1½ (47) Atlanta at MINNESOTA 8 8½ (43½) Oakland at NEW ENGLAND 18 21 (43) NY Jets at DALLAS 20 22 (47) Miami at TAMPA BAY 5½ 6 (48) NY Giants at ARIZONA +3 2 (45) Carolina at SEATTLE PK 4½ (44½) New Orleans at LA CHARGERS 3 3 (48½) Houston at SAN FRANCISCO +1½ 6½ (43½) Pittsburgh LA Rams 1½ 3½ (47½) at CLEVELAND Monday Chicago 5½ 4 (41) at WASHINGTON

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.