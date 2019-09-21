|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-111
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+101
|Washington
|-200
|at
|MIAMI
|+180
|at ATLANTA
|-210
|San
|Francisco
|+190
|at MILWAUKEE
|-253
|Pittsburgh
|+223
|at CHICAGO
|-139
|St.
|Louis
|+129
|at LA DODGERS
|-355
|Colorado
|+325
|at SAN DIEGO
|-108
|Arizona
|-102
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-305
|Toronto
|+275
|at BALTIMORE
|-114
|Seattle
|+104
|at DETROIT
|-108
|Chicago
|-102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-169
|Boston
|+159
|at MINNESOTA
|-215
|Kansas
|City
|+195
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|-178
|Texas
|+166
|Interleague
|at CLEVELAND
|-149
|Philadelphia
|+139
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GREEN BAY
|8
|7
|(43)
|Denver
|at PHILADELPHIA
|8
|5
|(45½)
|Detroit
|at KANSAS CITY
|6½
|5½
|(52)
|Baltimore
|at BUFFALO
|6½
|6
|(44)
|Cincinnati
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|2½
|1½
|(47)
|Atlanta
|at MINNESOTA
|8
|8½
|(43½)
|Oakland
|at NEW ENGLAND
|18
|21
|(43)
|NY
|Jets
|at DALLAS
|20
|22
|(47)
|Miami
|at TAMPA BAY
|5½
|6
|(48)
|NY
|Giants
|at ARIZONA
|+3
|2
|(45)
|Carolina
|at SEATTLE
|PK
|4½
|(44½)
|New
|Orleans
|at LA CHARGERS
|3
|3
|(48½)
|Houston
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+1½
|6½
|(43½)
|Pittsburgh
|LA Rams
|1½
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|Monday
|Chicago
|5½
|4
|(41)
|at
|WASHINGTON
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.