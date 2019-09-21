Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

September 21, 2019 5:13 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New York -111 at CINCINNATI +101
Washington -200 at MIAMI +180
at ATLANTA -210 San Francisco +190
at MILWAUKEE -253 Pittsburgh +223
at CHICAGO -139 St. Louis +129
at LA DODGERS -355 Colorado +325
at SAN DIEGO -108 Arizona -102
American League
at NEW YORK -305 Toronto +275
at BALTIMORE -114 Seattle +104
at DETROIT -108 Chicago -102
at TAMPA BAY -169 Boston +159
at MINNESOTA -215 Kansas City +195
at HOUSTON OFF LA Angels OFF
at OAKLAND -178 Texas +166
Interleague
at CLEVELAND -149 Philadelphia +139
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at GREEN BAY 8 7 (43) Denver
at PHILADELPHIA 8 5 (45½) Detroit
at KANSAS CITY (52) Baltimore
at BUFFALO 6 (44) Cincinnati
at INDIANAPOLIS (47) Atlanta
at MINNESOTA 8 (43½) Oakland
at NEW ENGLAND 18 21 (43) NY Jets
at DALLAS 20 22 (47) Miami
at TAMPA BAY 6 (48) NY Giants
at ARIZONA +3 2 (45) Carolina
at SEATTLE PK (44½) New Orleans
at LA CHARGERS 3 3 (48½) Houston
at SAN FRANCISCO +1½ (43½) Pittsburgh
LA Rams (47½) at CLEVELAND
Monday
Chicago 4 (41) at WASHINGTON

