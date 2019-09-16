Listen Live Sports

Pride’s Alex Morgan to miss remainder of NWSL season

September 16, 2019 7:10 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alex Morgan will miss the rest of the season for the Orlando Pride because of a patella stress reaction in her right knee.

Morgan was injured while on duty with the U.S. national team, which won the Women’s World Cup in France this summer, the Pride said.

Morgan appeared in six matches for the National Women’s Soccer League team this season, four before the World Cup and two since.

“It’s obviously difficult to lose a player of Alex’s caliber due to injury,” Pride general manager Erik Ustruck said in a statement. “However, after consulting with the Club’s medical team at Orlando Health and U.S. Soccer, we felt it was in the best interest of Alex’s long-term health to shut her down for the season to focus on the rehabilitation process and take the appropriate time to recover from the lingering knee injury.”

The Pride have three regular season games remaining. Orlando is 4-15-2 and last in the league standings.

