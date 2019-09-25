PSG slumps to 2-0 home loss to Reims in French league

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain slumped to its second defeat of the French league season by losing 2-0 at home to Reims on Wednesday.

Hassane Kamara headed in the first-half opener for Reims, which clinched victory with an acrobatic volley from Boulaye Dia that crept inside the post in second-half stoppage time.

It ended a four-match winning streak for PSG, which stayed top of Ligue 1 after seven matches but was joined on 15 points by Angers after its 2-0 win at Toulouse.

Lille is in third place after winning 2-0 at home to Strasbourg.

