The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
PSG slumps to 2-0 home loss to Reims in French league

September 25, 2019 5:05 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain slumped to its second defeat of the French league season by losing 2-0 at home to Reims on Wednesday.

Hassane Kamara headed in the first-half opener for Reims, which clinched victory with an acrobatic volley from Boulaye Dia that crept inside the post in second-half stoppage time.

It ended a four-match winning streak for PSG, which stayed top of Ligue 1 after seven matches but was joined on 15 points by Angers after its 2-0 win at Toulouse.

Lille is in third place after winning 2-0 at home to Strasbourg.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

