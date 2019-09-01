Listen Live Sports

Raiders claim QB DeShone Kizer off waivers

September 1, 2019 7:01 pm
 
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have claimed quarterback DeShone Kizer off waivers from the Green Bay Packers.

The move made Sunday gives Oakland four quarterbacks for the time being with Kizer joining starter Derek Carr and backups Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman.

Kizer was originally a second-round pick by Cleveland in 2017 and then was traded to Green Bay in 2018. Kizer has played 18 games, completing 53% of his passes with 24 interceptions and 11 TD passes for a 58.9 passer rating.

The Raiders released defensive end Josh Mauro to make room for Kizer on the roster.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

