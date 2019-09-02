Raiders place QB Nathan Peterman, CB Isaiah Johnson on IR

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have placed third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

The Raiders made the move on Monday, a day after claiming DeShone Kizer off waivers from Green Bay as the fourth quarterback on the roster.

Peterman had a strong preseason for the Raiders after the former fifth-round pick flamed out in Buffalo. Peterman completed 60 of 84 passes for 475 yards, three TDs and no interceptions for a 97.1 rating.

But he hurt a ligament in his elbow in the preseason finale at Seattle last week and now will miss at least the first eight weeks of the season. Oakland has the option of designating him as one of two players who can be activated from IR later this season.

The Raiders also placed cornerback Isaiah Johnson on injured reserve after he suffered a facial injury in the preseason opener last month against the Rams.

Oakland brought back two players it had released over the weekend to fill those spots, signing defensive end Josh Mauro and linebacker Kyle Wilber.

