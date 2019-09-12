Listen Live Sports

Rain pushes Round 2 matches at Zhengzhou Open to Friday

September 12, 2019 10:32 am
 
ZHENGZHOU, China (AP) — Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova will have to wait another day to finish her second-round match against Polona Hercog as rain played spoilsport at the Zhengzhou Open on Thursday.

Pliskova was leading 6-3, 2-5 when their match was suspended late Wednesday due to rain. They couldn’t restart it on Thursday, forcing organizers to reschedule for Friday.

No. 2-seeded Elina Svitolina and No. 3 Kiki Bertens are also waiting for the rain to clear to complete their second-round matches.

