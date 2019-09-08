Rams-Panthers Stats

|L.A. Rams
|0
|13
|10
|7—30
|Carolina
|0
|3
|10
|14—27
|Second Quarter
La_FG Zuerlein 49, 13:43.
La_Brown 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 12:44.
La_FG Zuerlein 56, 1:02.
Car_FG Slye 46, :00.
La_FG Zuerlein 27, 11:53.
Car_McCaffrey 8 run (Slye kick), 8:28.
La_Brown 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 2:51.
Car_FG Slye 52, :11.
Car_McCaffrey 2 run (Slye kick), 13:10.
La_Higbee 5 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 6:37.
Car_Armah 1 run (Slye kick), 1:58.
A_72,005.
___
|La
|Car
|First downs
|22
|21
|Total Net Yards
|349
|343
|Rushes-yards
|32-166
|23-127
|Passing
|183
|216
|Punt Returns
|2-19
|2-24
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-51
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-26
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-39-1
|25-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|3-23
|Punts
|4-34.5
|4-48.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|5-43
|6-46
|Time of Possession
|33:16
|26:44
___
RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gurley 14-97, Brown 11-53, Woods 2-16, Henderson 1-0, Goff 4-0. Carolina, McCaffrey 19-128, Armah 1-1, Newton 3-(minus 2).
PASSING_Los Angeles, Goff 23-39-1-186. Carolina, Newton 25-38-1-239.
RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Woods 8-70, Kupp 7-46, Higbee 4-20, Cooks 2-39, Everett 1-7, Gurley 1-4. Carolina, McCaffrey 10-81, Moore 7-76, Olsen 4-36, Samuel 3-32, Wright 1-14.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 41. Carolina, Slye 53.
