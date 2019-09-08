Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rams-Panthers Stats

September 8, 2019 4:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. Rams 0 13 10 7—30
Carolina 0 3 10 14—27
Second Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 49, 13:43.

La_Brown 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 12:44.

La_FG Zuerlein 56, 1:02.

Car_FG Slye 46, :00.

Advertisement
Third Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 27, 11:53.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Car_McCaffrey 8 run (Slye kick), 8:28.

La_Brown 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 2:51.

Car_FG Slye 52, :11.

Fourth Quarter

Car_McCaffrey 2 run (Slye kick), 13:10.

La_Higbee 5 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 6:37.

Car_Armah 1 run (Slye kick), 1:58.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

A_72,005.

___

La Car
First downs 22 21
Total Net Yards 349 343
Rushes-yards 32-166 23-127
Passing 183 216
Punt Returns 2-19 2-24
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-51
Interceptions Ret. 1-26 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-39-1 25-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 3-23
Punts 4-34.5 4-48.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 5-43 6-46
Time of Possession 33:16 26:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gurley 14-97, Brown 11-53, Woods 2-16, Henderson 1-0, Goff 4-0. Carolina, McCaffrey 19-128, Armah 1-1, Newton 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_Los Angeles, Goff 23-39-1-186. Carolina, Newton 25-38-1-239.

RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Woods 8-70, Kupp 7-46, Higbee 4-20, Cooks 2-39, Everett 1-7, Gurley 1-4. Carolina, McCaffrey 10-81, Moore 7-76, Olsen 4-36, Samuel 3-32, Wright 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 41. Carolina, Slye 53.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US