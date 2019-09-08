Rams-Panthers Stats

L.A. Rams 0 13 10 7—30 Carolina 0 3 10 14—27 Second Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 49, 13:43.

La_Brown 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 12:44.

La_FG Zuerlein 56, 1:02.

Car_FG Slye 46, :00.

Third Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 27, 11:53.

Car_McCaffrey 8 run (Slye kick), 8:28.

La_Brown 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 2:51.

Car_FG Slye 52, :11.

Fourth Quarter

Car_McCaffrey 2 run (Slye kick), 13:10.

La_Higbee 5 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 6:37.

Car_Armah 1 run (Slye kick), 1:58.

A_72,005.

___

La Car First downs 22 21 Total Net Yards 349 343 Rushes-yards 32-166 23-127 Passing 183 216 Punt Returns 2-19 2-24 Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-51 Interceptions Ret. 1-26 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 23-39-1 25-38-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 3-23 Punts 4-34.5 4-48.3 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2 Penalties-Yards 5-43 6-46 Time of Possession 33:16 26:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Los Angeles, Gurley 14-97, Brown 11-53, Woods 2-16, Henderson 1-0, Goff 4-0. Carolina, McCaffrey 19-128, Armah 1-1, Newton 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_Los Angeles, Goff 23-39-1-186. Carolina, Newton 25-38-1-239.

RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Woods 8-70, Kupp 7-46, Higbee 4-20, Cooks 2-39, Everett 1-7, Gurley 1-4. Carolina, McCaffrey 10-81, Moore 7-76, Olsen 4-36, Samuel 3-32, Wright 1-14.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Los Angeles, Zuerlein 41. Carolina, Slye 53.

