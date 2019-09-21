Rangers-Flyers Sum

|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|1—1
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|1—4
First Period_1, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 1 (Voracek, Giroux), 18:04 (pp). 2, Philadelphia, Hayes 1 (Voracek, Lindblom), 19:36.
Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Twarynski 1 (Stewart, Laughton), 12:58.
Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Voracek 1 (Provorov, Giroux), 5:08 (pp). 5, N.Y. Rangers, Jones 1 (Gettinger, Strome), 15:52.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 6-5-8_19. Philadelphia 12-21-7_40.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3; Philadelphia 2 of 5.
Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 0-0-0 (40 shots-36 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 0-0-0 (11-11), Berube 0-0-0 (8-7).
A_17,669 (19,543). T_2:24.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Conor O’Donnell. Linesmen_Tony Sericolo, Travis Toomey.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.