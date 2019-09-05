Ravens-Dolphins Preview Capsule

BALTIMORE (10-6) at MIAMI (7-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Ravens by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Baltimore 8-8, Miami 8-8

SERIES RECORD — Ravens lead 9-6

LAST MEETING — Ravens beat Dolphins 40-0, Oct. 26, 2017

AP PRO32 RANKING — Ravens No. 12, Dolphins No. 32

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (2), PASS (22).

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (4), PASS (5).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (18), PASS (30).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (31), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens are 7-1 against Dolphins since 2008, including wins by scores of 38-6 and 40-0 in 2016 and 2017. … In wake of Dolphins’ roster purge last weekend, betting line favoring Ravens shifted from three points to seven. … Last season Baltimore won AFC North and reached playoffs for first time in four years. … Ravens coming off fourth consecutive unbeaten preseason. … Baltimore has won three straight openers and owns 8-3 record under coach John Harbaugh in first game of season. … Lamar Jackson starts at QB for Ravens, first time since 2008 that Joe Flacco did not start in opener for Baltimore. … RB Mark Ingram, S Earl Thomas to make debut with Ravens. Ingram played eight years with Saints, Thomas with Seattle for nine years. … Ingram enhances running game that finished second in NFL last year. … Ravens top draft pick Marquise Brown expected at full strength after missing much of preseason with foot injury. … Baltimore lost five starters from last year’s No. 1 defense: C.J. Mosley, Za’Darius Smith, Terrell Suggs, Brent Urban, Eric Weddle. … Ravens 25-12 in September under Harbaugh, third-best record in NFL since 2008. … Game marks debut of Ravens special teams coach Chris Horton, who takes over for Jerry Rosburg, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who replaces Marty Mornhinweg. … Baltimore CB Brandon Carr slated to make 177th consecutive start, second-longest streak behind Philip Rivers. … Ravens K Justin Tucker has hit 90.1% of FGs, best rate in NFL history. He is 131 of 132 on XPs since PATs moved back to 15-yard line. … Dolphins have won five of past six openers. … Ryan Fitzpatrick will make Miami debut and set NFL record by throwing pass for his eighth team. … Fitzpatrick is 4-2 in opening-day starts with 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions. … Miami’s Brian Flores makes head coaching debut. Dolphins are 3-6 in openers with new coach. … With recent trades, Dolphins have two picks in first round and two in second round in both 2020 and 2021. … Dolphins’ projected starting front seven has combined for 8½ career sacks. … CB Xavien Howard has 11 interceptions in his past 17 games. … Two players listed as Dolphins starters — LT Julien Davenport and DE John Jenkins — weren’t with team last week. … Only 22 of Dolphins’ 53 players were on roster last season. All but three players are under 30. … Fantasy tip: With Dolphins likely to be behind a lot this season, Fitzpatrick will throw often and might lead league in passing yards — as long as he stays in lineup.

