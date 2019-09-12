Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Real Madrid says Modric sidelined with muscle injury

September 12, 2019 8:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says Luka Modric has a right leg muscle injury.

The club says the abductor injury was diagnosed on Thursday. It did not say how long the midfielder will be sidelined.

Madrid hosts Levante in the Spanish league on Saturday, then visits Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Other Madrid players still injured include Marco Asensio and Francisco “Isco” Alarcón.

Advertisement

Eden Hazard, the team’s biggest offseason signing, is likely to make his competitive debut on Saturday after recovering from a muscle injury he picked up just before the season.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Madrid is coming off two consecutive league draws against Valladolid and Villarreal. It opened with a league win at Celta Vigo.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate