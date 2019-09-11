Real Salt Lake 1, San Jose 0

San Jose 0 0 — 0 Real Salt Lake 0 1 — 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Real Salt Lake, Kreilach, 5 (Lennon), 75th minute.

Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, Andrew Putna.

Yellow Cards_Judson, San Jose, 28th; Beckerman, Real Salt Lake, 31st; Lennon, Real Salt Lake, 60th; Jungwirth, San Jose, 90th+2; Godoy, San Jose, 90th+4.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeff Hosking, Kevin Klinger, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Allen Chapman.

A_17,196.

Lineups

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Guram Kashia; Magnus Eriksson, Carlos Fierro (Vako Qazaishvili, 74th), Anibal Godoy, Judson (Andres Rios, 66th), Florian Jungwirth, Paul Marie, Tommy Thompson; Cristian Espinoza, Chris Wondolowski (Danny Hoesen, 67th).

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando; Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia; Kyle Beckerman (Kelyn Rowe, 84th), Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz; Brooks Lennon, Douglas Martinez (Jefferson Savarino, 64th), Joao Plata (Sebastian Saucedo, 64th).

