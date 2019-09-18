Red Wings-Blackhawks Sum

Detroit 1 0 0—1 Chicago 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Detroit, Hirose (Zadina, Veleno), 18:09 (pp).

Second Period_2, Chicago, Hagel, 3:33. 3, Chicago, Keith (Kane, Nylander), 10:55.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 10-5-9_24. Chicago 6-11-11_28.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 2; Chicago 0 of 1.

Goalies_Detroit, Larsson 0-0-0 (17 shots-16 saves), Bernier 0-0-0 (11-10). Chicago, Crawford 0-0-0 (24-23).

A_20,523 (19,717). T_2:20.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Furman South. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Travis Toomey.

