Red Wings-Blackhawks Sums

Detroit 1 0 0—1 Chicago 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Detroit, Hirose 1 (Veleno, Zadina), 18:09 (pp). Penalties_Gilbert, CHI, (slashing), 13:40; Kane, CHI, (high sticking), 16:16.

Second Period_2, Chicago, Hagel 1, 3:33. 3, Chicago, Keith 1 (Kane, Nylander), 10:55. Penalties_Daley, DET, (slashing), 16:16.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Smith, DET, Major (fighting), 2:09; Gilbert, CHI, Major (fighting), 2:09.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 10-5-9_24. Chicago 6-11-11_28.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 2; Chicago 0 of 1.

Goalies_Detroit, Larsson 0-0-0 (17 shots-16 saves), Bernier 0-0-0 (11-10). Chicago, Crawford 0-0-0 (24-23).

T_-21:-39.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Furman South. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Travis Toomey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.