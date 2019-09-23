Red Wings-Islanders Sums

Detroit 0 1 1 0—2 N.Y. Islanders 2 0 0 1—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 1 (Leddy, Barzal), 5:13. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 2 (Lee, Barzal), 8:50 (pp). Penalties_Smith, DET, (interference), 7:31; Veleno, DET, (hooking), 12:43.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Rasmussen 1 (Smith, Bowey), 17:15. Penalties_None.

Third Period_4, Detroit, Svechnikov 1 (Kaski, Veleno), 6:21 (pp). Penalties_McIlrath, DET, (roughing), 0:49; Kuhnhackl, NYI, (boarding), 4:58; Ehn, DET, (tripping), 10:36; Martin, NYI, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:05; Smith, DET, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:05.

Overtime_5, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Jobst, Leddy), 4:31. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-10-5_23. N.Y. Islanders 11-8-17-7_43.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 0-0-1 (43 shots-40 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 1-0-0 (23-21).

Referees_Marc Joannette, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Travis Toomey.

