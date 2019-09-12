Listen Live Sports

Reds’ Gray through 6 no-hit innings against Mariners

September 12, 2019 12:08 am
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Cincinnati Reds right-hander Sonny Gray has completed six no-hit innings against Seattle, pushing the Mariners to the brink of an unfortunate historical mark.

Gray has struck out nine, walked two and hit a batter while throwing 94 pitches Wednesday night.

Seattle has already been no-hit twice this season, by the Los Angeles Angels on July 12 and the Houston Astros on Aug. 3. No club has ever been no-hit three times.

Dee Gordon nearly had a hit in the third inning when he bounced a comebacker off the back of Gray’s knee, but Gray calmly scooped up the ball and got the out. Phillip Ervin also tracked down a hard-hit ball by rookie Kyle Lewis in the right-center field gap in the fifth.

The Reds turned a first-inning double play and picked off Donnie Walton trying to steal after an eight-pitch walk in the third. It was the second night in a row the Mariners failed to get a hit through five innings against the Reds.

Cincinnati leads 2-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

