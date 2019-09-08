Redskins-Eagles Stats

|Washington
|10
|10
|0
|7—27
|Philadelphia
|0
|7
|14
|11—32
|First Quarter
Was_Davis 48 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), 10:54.
Was_FG Hopkins 41, 2:48.
Was_McLaurin 69 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), 9:57.
Phi_D.Jackson 51 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 4:19.
Was_FG Hopkins 48, :00.
Phi_Jeffery 5 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 7:50.
Phi_D.Jackson 53 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 5:07.
Phi_Jeffery 2 run (Sproles run), 14:55.
Phi_FG Elliott 22, 3:10.
Was_Quinn 4 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), :06.
A_69,696.
___
|Was
|Phi
|First downs
|15
|22
|Total Net Yards
|398
|436
|Rushes-yards
|13-28
|31-123
|Passing
|370
|313
|Punt Returns
|1-11
|4-46
|Kickoff Returns
|3-46
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-45-0
|28-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|1-0
|Punts
|5-54.4
|3-51.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-96
|6-54
|Time of Possession
|25:33
|34:27
___
RUSHING_Washington, Guice 10-18, Thompson 3-10. Philadelphia, Sproles 9-47, Howard 6-44, Sanders 11-25, Wentz 4-5, Jeffery 1-2.
PASSING_Washington, Keenum 30-45-0-380. Philadelphia, Wentz 28-39-0-313.
RECEIVING_Washington, Thompson 7-68, McLaurin 5-125, Davis 4-59, Richardson 4-36, Quinn 4-33, Guice 3-20, Harmon 2-31, Sprinkle 1-8. Philadelphia, D.Jackson 8-154, Ertz 5-54, Jeffery 5-49, Sproles 3-16, Goedert 2-16, Howard 2-11, Agholor 2-11, Sanders 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
