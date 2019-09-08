Redskins-Eagles Stats

Washington 10 10 0 7—27 Philadelphia 0 7 14 11—32 First Quarter

Was_Davis 48 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), 10:54.

Was_FG Hopkins 41, 2:48.

Second Quarter

Was_McLaurin 69 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), 9:57.

Phi_D.Jackson 51 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 4:19.

Was_FG Hopkins 48, :00.

Third Quarter

Phi_Jeffery 5 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 7:50.

Phi_D.Jackson 53 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 5:07.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Jeffery 2 run (Sproles run), 14:55.

Phi_FG Elliott 22, 3:10.

Was_Quinn 4 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), :06.

A_69,696.

___

Was Phi First downs 15 22 Total Net Yards 398 436 Rushes-yards 13-28 31-123 Passing 370 313 Punt Returns 1-11 4-46 Kickoff Returns 3-46 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 30-45-0 28-39-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 1-0 Punts 5-54.4 3-51.3 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 12-96 6-54 Time of Possession 25:33 34:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Guice 10-18, Thompson 3-10. Philadelphia, Sproles 9-47, Howard 6-44, Sanders 11-25, Wentz 4-5, Jeffery 1-2.

PASSING_Washington, Keenum 30-45-0-380. Philadelphia, Wentz 28-39-0-313.

RECEIVING_Washington, Thompson 7-68, McLaurin 5-125, Davis 4-59, Richardson 4-36, Quinn 4-33, Guice 3-20, Harmon 2-31, Sprinkle 1-8. Philadelphia, D.Jackson 8-154, Ertz 5-54, Jeffery 5-49, Sproles 3-16, Goedert 2-16, Howard 2-11, Agholor 2-11, Sanders 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

