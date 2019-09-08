Listen Live Sports

Redskins-Eagles Stats

September 8, 2019 4:35 pm
 
Washington 10 10 0 7—27
Philadelphia 0 7 14 11—32
First Quarter

Was_Davis 48 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), 10:54.

Was_FG Hopkins 41, 2:48.

Second Quarter

Was_McLaurin 69 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), 9:57.

Phi_D.Jackson 51 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 4:19.

Was_FG Hopkins 48, :00.

Third Quarter

Phi_Jeffery 5 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 7:50.

Phi_D.Jackson 53 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 5:07.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Jeffery 2 run (Sproles run), 14:55.

Phi_FG Elliott 22, 3:10.

Was_Quinn 4 pass from Keenum (Hopkins kick), :06.

A_69,696.

___

Was Phi
First downs 15 22
Total Net Yards 398 436
Rushes-yards 13-28 31-123
Passing 370 313
Punt Returns 1-11 4-46
Kickoff Returns 3-46 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 30-45-0 28-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 1-0
Punts 5-54.4 3-51.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 12-96 6-54
Time of Possession 25:33 34:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Guice 10-18, Thompson 3-10. Philadelphia, Sproles 9-47, Howard 6-44, Sanders 11-25, Wentz 4-5, Jeffery 1-2.

PASSING_Washington, Keenum 30-45-0-380. Philadelphia, Wentz 28-39-0-313.

RECEIVING_Washington, Thompson 7-68, McLaurin 5-125, Davis 4-59, Richardson 4-36, Quinn 4-33, Guice 3-20, Harmon 2-31, Sprinkle 1-8. Philadelphia, D.Jackson 8-154, Ertz 5-54, Jeffery 5-49, Sproles 3-16, Goedert 2-16, Howard 2-11, Agholor 2-11, Sanders 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

