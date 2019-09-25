Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Redskins’ Keenum has foot injury, status vs. Giants in doubt

September 25, 2019 4:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Case Keenum’s foot injury could put him in danger of not starting at quarterback for the Washington Redskins on Sunday at the New York Giants.

Keenum was listed as a nonparticipant in practice Wednesday. Because the Redskins only went through a walkthrough, the injury report is an approximation of what would have happened in a full practice.

Longtime backup Colt McCoy was listed as a full participant. McCoy has been inactive the first three weeks while still dealing with the lingering effects of breaking his right leg.

Coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that Keenum deserved a chance to remain the starter after turning the ball over five times in a loss to Chicago on Monday night. It’s unclear if Keenum’s injury is severe enough to change that course of action.

Advertisement

If Keenum can’t play, the 0-3 Redskins will either turn to McCoy or ask first-round pick Dwayne Haskins to make his NFL debut.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|27 GEOINTegration Summit
9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches