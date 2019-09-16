Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Report ties Saudi company to pirated sports broadcasts

September 16, 2019 11:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Leading soccer organizations say a Saudi Arabia-backed satellite company is “without question” behind pirated match broadcasts that steals content from Qatar’s beIN Sports, intensifying a sports dispute linked to the Persian Gulf diplomatic standoff.

The conclusion was reached in a joint statement by FIFA, UEFA, the English, German and Spanish leagues, and the Asian Football Confederation after they commissioned a report into the operations of the beoutQ channels, which have been accused by beIN Sports of illegally pirating its broadcasts of soccer matches and other sports.

The soccer organizations say “the report confirms without question that beoutQ’s pirate broadcasts have been transmitted using satellite infrastructure owned and operated by Arabsat.”

The latest public criticism of Saudi Arabia-backed satellite broadcaster Arabsat follows a long struggle by the soccer rights holders to stop beoutQ bootlegging games.

Advertisement

Since 2017, the Saudis have been leading a regional economic and diplomatic boycott of Qatar over accusations that Doha supports extremism. Qatar denies the claims.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Arabsat has not previously responded to requests for comment.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1850: Fugitive Slave Act passed