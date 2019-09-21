Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Revs record 12 shots in 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake

September 21, 2019 11:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Turner and Andrew Putna had three saves each and the New England Revolution and Real Salt Lake came up scoreless in a 0-0 tie Saturday.

The Revolution (10-10-11) outshot Real Salt Lake (14-12-5) 23 to 9. Both teams had three shots on goal.

New England drew seven corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given one yellow card. Real Salt Lake drew just one corner kick, committed six fouls and was given one yellow card.

Both teams next play Wednesday. The Revolution visit the Timbers, and Real Salt Lake hosts the Galaxy.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson