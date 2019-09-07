Listen Live Sports

Ritthammer rubs out MacIntyre’s 4-shot lead at European Open

September 7, 2019 1:07 pm
 
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Home favorite Bernd Ritthammer rubbed out Robert MacIntyre’s four-stroke advantage to join the Scottish rookie for a share of the lead after the third day of the European Open on Saturday.

The German, playing his 100th European Tour event, carded a 2-under 70 to join playing partner MacIntyre at the top on 9 under at the Green Eagle Golf Course.

MacIntyre was well positioned after following his opening 68 with a flawless 65 on Friday, but his four-shot lead was reduced to just one when Ritthammer started with a birdie and MacIntyre answered with back-to-back bogeys on the second and third holes.

MacIntyre missed birdie chances at the seventh, eighth and ninth, and had to settle for a 2-over 74 after finishing, like Ritthammer, with a birdie on the final hole.

Four-time Ryder Cup player Paul Casey is third, one shot behind the leaders, after a 3-under 69, while Spain’s Pablo Larrazábal and Austria’s Matthias Schwab are a further shot behind at 7 under.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

