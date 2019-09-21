Listen Live Sports

Robert Morris earns its first win, holds off VMI 31-21

September 21, 2019 6:01 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Caleb Lewis threw for 214 yards and a touchdown and Terence Stephens Jr. ran for two touchdowns as Robert Morris snapped its three-game losing streak to start the season by easing past VMI, 31-21 on Saturday afternoon.

The win snapped the Keydets two-game win streak.

Stephens scored from the 6 with 1:26 left in the first half to give the Colonials a 21-8 lead at the half and his 2-yard burst made it 28-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Alex Ramsey scored on a 2-yard run to pull VMI within a touchdown, 28-21 seconds into the fourth quarter, but the Keydets turned the ball over on downs at the Robert Morris 33 and fumbled away their final possession at their own 9.

The Colonials (1-3) had 368 yards of total offense in the game. Alijah Jackson ran for 125 yards and a touchdown for his second straight 100-yard rushing day and the fifth of his career.

Ramsey finished with 24 carries for 153 yards and a touchdown to lead VMI (2-1).

