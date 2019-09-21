Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Robinson’s 5 TD passes power FAU past Wagner 42-7

September 21, 2019 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Chris Robinson threw five touchdowns, completing 25 of 36 passes for 379 yards and Florida Atlantic walloped Wagner 42-7 Saturday night.

The sophomore Robinson threw touchdown passes to John Raine and DeAngelo Antoine for a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Robinson threw two more TD passes to Antoine in the second quarter, staking the Owls (2-2) to a 28-0 lead. Antoine, who picked up 173 yards receiving, finished with four TD catches.

Christian Alexander-Stevens was 22-of-38 passing for 218 yards for Wagner (0-4). The Seahawks were held to minus-6 yards rushing on 25 carries. Joshua Decambre had eight catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Alexander-Stevens connected with Decambre on a 32-yard touchdown pass to go into the half trailing 28-7. The Seahawks had seen five punts and an interception before breaking through.

Advertisement

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson