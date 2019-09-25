Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies RH Hoffman carted off field after line drive to knee

September 25, 2019 12:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Colorado Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was hit on the right knee by a line drive in the fourth inning.

The Rockies said the pitcher was being evaluated.

Alex Dickerson’s sharp single hit squarely on Hoffman’s knee and the pitcher went down writhing in pain as the ball ricocheted toward San Francisco’s dugout. He was down a little more than five minutes as athletic trainers from both teams tended to him on the mound.

Hoffman was trying to win consecutive decisions for the first time this season following a five-game losing streak.

Advertisement

The game was tied at 3 when Hoffman got hurt.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Jesus Tinoco relieved Hoffman.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Defense Logistics Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches