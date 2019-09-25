Rockies RH Hoffman carted off field after line drive to knee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Colorado Rockies starter Jeff Hoffman was carted off the field Tuesday night after he was hit on the right knee by a line drive in the fourth inning.

The Rockies said the pitcher was being evaluated.

Alex Dickerson’s sharp single hit squarely on Hoffman’s knee and the pitcher went down writhing in pain as the ball ricocheted toward San Francisco’s dugout. He was down a little more than five minutes as athletic trainers from both teams tended to him on the mound.

Hoffman was trying to win consecutive decisions for the first time this season following a five-game losing streak.

Advertisement

The game was tied at 3 when Hoffman got hurt.

Jesus Tinoco relieved Hoffman.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.