Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
...

Rogers, Williams help UNLV run past Southern Utah, 56-23

September 1, 2019 1:48 am
 
< a min read
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armani Rogers accounted for three touchdowns, Charles Williams ran for three more, and UNLV cruised to a 56-23 win over Southern Utah on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Rogers was 11-of-17 passing for 144 yards and a score and added 11 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns and Williams finished with 143 yards rushing and three TDs.

Williams scored on runs of 22 and 8 yards to make it 14-0 before Chris Helbig led Southern Utah on an 11-play, 77-yard drive capped by his 2-yard TD run with 9:34 left in the second quarter. UNLV scored touchdowns on its next six possessions — while allowing the Thunderbirds’ offense to cross midfield just once during that span — to make it 56-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Helbig finished 14-of-26 passing for 138 yards. Tyler Skidmore, who started the second half, completed 11 of 16 for 157 yards, including touchdown passes of 7 and 5 yards to Zach Nelson for SUU.

